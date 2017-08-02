Councillor hits out at vandalism at Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Garden

More could have been done to stop the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Garden from being vandalised, a borough councillor has said.

A better design, taking into consideration the possibility of the memorial, in Oaken Grove Park, being damaged would have helped, according to Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green).

Cllr Werner also believes extra CCTV coverage, which he said he has lobbied for in the past, would be of benefit.

A police community alert said 'youths' tried to pull sticks out from the large willow arch, which straddles the entrance to the garden, on Tuesday, July 25.

"It is so disrespectful to the memory of Nicholas Winton, who did so much for children," he said

"They (the Royal Borough) designed Sir Nicholas a park which can't withstand children."

A Royal Borough spokesman said: "The vast majority of visitors to the Winton Memorial Garden have enjoyed the space and we are pleased that so many people have been able to explore or relax in this new area.

"Unfortunately a very small minority have not respected this public space and we are looking at ways to maintain the garden without detracting from its character."