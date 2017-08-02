The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Fire crew called out after car collides with parked van

Firefighters were called out on Sunday after a car collided with a parked van in Norden Road.

The driver of the car, a middle-aged man, was uninjured and the fire crew from Maidenhead made the scene safe at about 10.30pm.

4.) Woman, 38, dies following A308 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash on the A308 last week left a 38-year-old woman dead.

At about 10.20am on Wednesday, a black Vauxhall Corsa, which was heading towards Maidenhead, and a blue Nissan Qashqai, which was heading in the opposite direction, collided close to the Hyde Farm junction, just under a mile from the Bisham Roundabout.

3.) Police appeal for ‘Good Samaritan’ to come forward following Maidenhead attack

Police are appealing for a ‘Good Samaritan’ who helped the victim of an attack by giving him a lift in Maidenhead to come forward.

A 30-year-old man was attacked while walking through a park early on Saturday morning when he was shouted at by a man, possibly in an Eastern European accent.

2.) Michel and Alain Roux to open new restaurant at former Skindles site

A new restaurant from Michel Roux and his son Alain is set to open at the Taplow Riverside development next year.

‘Roux at Skindles’ will be a ‘relaxed bistro-style’ restaurant at the site of the former iconic Skindles hotel and is set to open in October 2018.

1.) Man arrested during incident in Cordwallis Road

A man was arrested in an incident that left a police car appearing to have blocked in a Mercedes in Cordwallis Road on Monday.

Police officers could be seen moving between and behind houses on the southern side of the road at about 11pm. There has been no suggestion the occupants of the houses are part of any investigation.