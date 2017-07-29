Police appeal for ‘Good Samaritan’ to come forward following Maidenhead attack

Police are appealing for a ‘Good Samaritan’ who helped the victim of an attack by giving him a lift in Maidenhead to come forward.

A 30-year-old man was attacked while walking through a park early this morning when he was shouted at by a man, possibly in an Eastern European accent.

The victim, who had attended the Maidenhead United game against Wycombe Wanderers on Friday night, believed the man had shouted ‘Darius’ or ‘Darryl’ before he was hit from behind his left cheek.

He then saw a group of people running away from the scene – though it is unknown which park he had been in.

The victim managed to flag down a vehicle and its driver gave him a lift to Maidenhead town centre, where he was met by his father.

He attended Wexham Park Hospital where he received 13 stitches to his cheek. He has since been discharged.

The investigating officer, detective constable Michele Green of Force CID based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or saw the victim before or after the incident to contact police immediately.

“I am also making a specific appeal to the Good Samaritan, who kindly gave the victim a lift to Maidenhead town centre, to contact police.

“The victim can only describe one of the group that attacked him as wearing a hooded top that covered his head.

“If you believe you are the Good Samaritan who gave the victim a lift or you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact police by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station and quoting reference number 43170224250.”

UPDATE 5pm:

Police now say the victim was given a lift to the Bomber Estate, where he was met by his father.

An updated statement added the Good Samaritan 'may have been an Asian man'.