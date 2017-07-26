The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Man punched and pulled to the ground by muggers in Twyford

A 23-year-old man was punched and pulled to the ground by a group of three muggers in Twyford on Friday.

The victim was walking in Station Road, near Loddon Cars taxis, in the direction of High Street at about 12.05am when he was set upon by a group of three men.

4.) Community-owned Craufurd Arms hosts beer festival

It was drinks all around this weekend as the UK's 50th community pub celebrated it's new-found status with a mini festival of its own.

The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill began the festivities on Friday (July 21) evening with a night to thank everyone involved for their hard work and for all the support the pub had received from the community.

3.) Suspended sentence for Sheeplands owner as planning dispute ends

The owner of Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre has been given a two-month prison sentence suspended for two years as the long running planning dispute with Wokingham Borough Council comes to an end.

Rob Scott, owner of the London Road garden centre, had been embroiled in a planning dispute with WBC, which took out an enforcement notice against what it described as ‘unauthorised developments’ there earlier this year.

2.) PICTURE SPECIAL: Maidenhead Festival 2017

It may have rained on and off through much of the weekend but the town’s largest community event was anything but a washout.

From circus shows in the baby big top to a full programme of musicians on the main stage, performers at Maidenhead Festival pulled out all the stops to ensure the weather didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

1.) PM visits young people volunteering at festival

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, said she wanted to encourage more young people to be active in their communities as she met those enrolled on the National Citizens Service (NCS) earlier on Sunday.

The MP for Maidenhead stopped by Maidenhead Festival to speak to 15 to 17-year-olds about the benefits of their work through the NCS and the skills they had learned in the community.