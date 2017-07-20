Smokeys posts fantastic response to abusive tweet about bouncers

Popular nightclub Smokeys crafted a well-received response to a customer apparently annoyed he was not able to get into the club last night.

Twitter user @_camgreen tweeted the Nicholsons Lane club to say ‘@smokeys_mhead employ some new bouncers u c***’.

The club’s Twitter account replied this morning with a photo of a typed-out message that has received dozens of likes on the social network.

It said that ‘we live in a country that has rules. The rules are, if we think that someone has had too much to drink, then we can’t let them into our venue’.

The club’s bouncers ‘have a small device which measures the alcohol content from your breath’ and the text said: “You see Cam, what happens is – you blow into said device and then you get a score, now unlike normal tests where the higher the score the better, this test... wait for it because this may baffle you, the lower the score the better! Amazing isn’t it!”

It adds: "You were too drunk and failed the test taken from the blowy drink machine thingy."

“If you want to enjoy a night out with mates and you are going into a licensed premises then don’t turn up drunk,” the message, signed by ‘The Smokey’s Team’, advises.

It concludes: “Another great device we have is called a body camera and the entire incident was recorded, which made fantastic viewing at our nightly debrief.”