Six charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine

Six people have been charged with drug offences after police executed warrants in Maidenhead and Burnham on Monday.

All six were charged with one count each of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

All will appear at Reading Crown Court on August 21.

Louis Bifolco, 23, of Sutton Avenue, Slough, and Daniel Stock, 44, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody.

Paula Robinson, 35, of Lent Green Lane, Burnham, Jaime Pownell, 25, of Bowry Drive, Wraysbury, Luke Collins, 23, of Courtlands, Maidenhead, and Alex York, 24, of Upcroft, Windsor, were bailed.