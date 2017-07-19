The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) St Edmund Campion says farewell to deputy headteacher
It is all change at St Edmund Campion Primary School next term as the deputy headteacher will be leaving after 18 years.
From September, Sandra Barry will be joining St Mary's Catholic Primary School to become headteacher and Jennifer Camp-Overy will take over her role as deputy at St Edmund Campion in Atlwood Road.
4.) Thousands attend Rebellion Brewery charity open weekend
Thousands of pints of beer were handed out at Rebellion Brewery over the weekend.
A charity open day at the brewery in Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, takes place every two years.
3.) No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green
Police were called to Wooburn Green after reports that a man was in possession of a weapon.
Officers, including armed police, were called to The Green near the Red Lion pub at about 9pm on Saturday.
2.) Driver dies following crash in Sonning
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was killed following a crash in Sonning on Monday evening.
At about 6.50pm, a white BMW 1 Series crashed on Pound Lane, travelling south in the direction of the roundabout junction with the A4 Bath Road.
1.) Six arrested after police seize nearly two kilograms of cocaine
A series of arrests have been made in Maidenhead and Burnham relating to suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Thames Valley Police said its Serious Organised Crime Unit executed arrest warrants in Laggan Road, Maidenhead, and Lent Green Lane, in Burnham, on Monday, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
