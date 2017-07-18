Tue, 18
Firefighters called to Burchetts Green after hay baler catches on fire

Tara O'Connor

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

Firefighters called to Burchetts Green after hay baler catches on fire

A hay baler caught fire in Burchetts Green this afternoon (Tuesday).

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to a field off the A4 at 1.40pm.

The piece of farm machinery, which is used to make hay bales, was so badly damaged it is not known what caused the fire.

The blaze also spread to a small area of the field. Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

