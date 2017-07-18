Firefighters called to Burchetts Green after hay baler catches on fire

A hay baler caught fire in Burchetts Green this afternoon (Tuesday).
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to a field off the A4 at 1.40pm.
The piece of farm machinery, which is used to make hay bales, was so badly damaged it is not known what caused the fire.
The blaze also spread to a small area of the field. Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are ‘working to establish’ how a man in his thirties who was found in Courthouse Road last night sustained serious head injuries.
It's time to get voting as readers get their chance to decide the winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the inaugural Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.