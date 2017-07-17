Thundery showers weather warning issued for southern England

A weather warning for thundery showers has been issued for southern England for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The yellow Met Office warning states showers are expected to push north across southern parts of the UK on Tuesday evening, perhaps turning more widespread towards midnight.

the warning, which is in force from 5pm tomorrow until 8am on Wednesday, adds many places won't see the showers, but there is a chance of localised flooding of homes, businesses and susceptible roads.

Frequent lightning may be an additional hazard, with potential disruption to power networks.