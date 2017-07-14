Shanly Homes submits application to demolish The Colonnade

A parade of shops will be demolished if a planning application is successful.

The proposed demolition of The Colonnade is part of the Chapel Arches redevelopment.

An application was submitted to the borough on Tuesday by Shanly Homes.

A construction and method statement says: “The existing goodwill and working relationship with the local residents will be important in the decisions of the site manager in his implementation of the demolition programme.”

It states this will be done through strict implementation of the working hours, which are 7am-6pm Monday to Friday and 8am-1pm on Saturday with no work on Sundays and Bank Holidays, as well as awareness of noise issues and dust and ‘due consideration’ of any complaints made.

Chapel Arches is a three-phased town centre development, spanning over three acres, which will provide 242 new homes when complete, and more than 30,000 sq. ft. of shops, restaurants, cafés and offices.

Consultation on the plans expires on August 10.