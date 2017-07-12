Madame Tussauds unable to 'confirm or deny' Theresa May waxwork plans

Madame Tussauds has said it is ‘not currently in a position to confirm or deny an upcoming, new British Prime Minister figure’ for its London attraction, after being asked about the possibility of a Theresa May waxwork.

The world famous venue told the Advertiser earlier this year it would not be creating a model of the Maidenhead MP ‘until a general election when Mrs May or another Prime Minister is elected by the public’.

It said the case was the same when Gordon Brown succeeded Tony Blair.

Madame Tussauds was asked the same question following the June 8 general election.

This week a spokesman said the creation of a new figure typically took three to four months and so the ‘feasibility has to first be reviewed’.

They also said the London collection is constantly reviewed ‘to best reflect the interests and desires of visitors’.

There is a Boris Johnson waxwork on show.