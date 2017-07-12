Man remains in hospital and witness comes forward as Courthouse Road incident investigation continues

A witness has come forward as police continue to investigate how a man sustained serious head injuries in Courthouse Road last week.

No arrests have been made since detectives began ‘working to establish’ how the unnamed man in his thirties, who remains in hospital, was hurt on Wednesday, July 5.

The ambulance service was called to the treat the man near Boyn Grove Park shortly before 10pm. He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital before being transferred to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

House to house enquiries are on-going and Thames Valley Police has urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Call 101 quoting reference 'URN 1886 5/7', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.