Thieves steal 47 valuable saxophones from Dawkes Music

Thieves stole 47 'very valuable' saxophones during a break-in at Dawkes Music in Reform Road, Maidenhead, in the early hours of this morning.
According to a neighbourhood alert issued by Thames Valley Police, an alarm sounded at 1.55am and thieves had smashed a side window.
Police have been contacted for more information.
Updates to follow.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Maidenhead will always have a place in my internal-bodily-fluid-pumping organ.
Police are ‘working to establish’ how a man in his thirties who was found in Courthouse Road last night sustained serious head injuries.