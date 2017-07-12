Wed, 12
Thieves steal 47 valuable saxophones from Dawkes Music

James Preston

Reporter:

James Preston

Reports of violent crime to Thames Valley Police increased by 30 per cent in last year

Thieves stole 47 'very valuable' saxophones during a break-in at Dawkes Music in Reform Road, Maidenhead, in the early hours of this morning.

According to a neighbourhood alert issued by Thames Valley Police, an alarm sounded at 1.55am and thieves had smashed a side window.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.

