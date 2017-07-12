The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Maidenhead United's match with Hartlepool United to be screened on BT Sport

Maidenhead United's second home game of the season against Hartlepool United has been selected for live TV coverage on BT Sport.

The Magpies, promoted as champions from National League South last season, will get an early chance to impress in front of the TV cameras when Craig Harrison's Pools visit York Road on Saturday, August 12.

4.) Firefighters tackle two large rubbish fires at abandoned travellers' site

Piles of burning rubbish in a recently abandoned travellers' site by Summerleaze Lake were put out by firefighters on Sunday evening.

Two fire engines from Maidenhead fire station were called to the lake off Summerleaze Road at about 6.10pm.

3.) Man exposes himself and touches woman inappropriately in front of her child

Police are looking to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman in Charvil before touching her inappropriately in front of her child.

Officers were called to the Charvil Lake in Old Bath Road at 4.12pm on Wednesday.

2.) Vote for your Independent Retailer of the Year

It's time to get voting as readers get their chance to decide the winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the inaugural Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.

The award is sponsored by Advertiser owner Baylis Media and will be decided by the public vote in the poll above.

1.) Arrest made after reports of man exposing himself in Marlow park

Police have arrested a man at a Marlow park on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism.

Officers were called to Gossmore Recreation Ground, in Gossmore Lane, Marlow, at about 7.10pm on Saturday following reports of a man exposing himself.