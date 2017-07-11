Pop-up Ping Pong Parlour to offer free table tennis in Nicholsons Centre

Free table tennis will be on offer in the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead when a pop-up Ping Pong Parlour opens on Monday.

The shopping centre has teamed up with the Ping! and Loop team at Table Tennis England, the sport's national governing body, to open the parlour opposite Tesco.

Anyone is welcome to drop in to play on one of three table tennis tables free of charge.

Jane Wright, manager of the Nicholsons Centre, said “When I was first approached about the idea I thought it was a fantastic way to offer a fun activity, free of charge, to those shopping and working in Maidenhead town centre. I really hope everyone makes use of the facility and has lots of fun”

It will be open from 8am-7pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8am-5.30pm on Wednesday, 8am-6pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.