Elderly man suffers serious injuries after coming off bike in Maidenhead

An elderly man has suffered serious injuries after coming off his bike in Maidenhead this morning.

Police were called to the incident in High Town Road at 9.54am, following reports the man had suffered a head injury.

An air ambulance was seen hovering over the town centre but has since left. As of 10.30am paramedics were still with the man at the scene.

There are no road closures in place.

The South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.