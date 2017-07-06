Signal fault causing major delays between London Paddington and Slough

A signal fault is causing major delays between London Paddington and Slough.
All lines are blocked and trains running to and from the stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.
Disruption is expected to continue until at least 10pm.
Updates to follow.
