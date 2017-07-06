Thu, 06
28 °C
Fri, 07
26 °C
Sat, 08
23 °C
SECTION INDEX

Signal fault causing major delays between London Paddington and Slough

James Preston

Reporter:

James Preston

0
Signal fault causing major delays between London Paddington and Slough

A signal fault is causing major delays between London Paddington and Slough.

All lines are blocked and trains running to and from the stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 10pm.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved