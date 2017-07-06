Thu, 06
Courthouse Road closed off by police after incident

James Preston

James Preston

Courthouse Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police following an incident last night.

The road has been closed off near Boyn Grove Park and diversions are in place down Penyston Road.

A witness has described seeing a man being treated by a paramedic on the edge of the park at about 10pm. It is thought he may have been attacked.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.

