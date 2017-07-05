The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Piles of rubbish left after travellers move on to Bray Lake site

A landowner has said it will cost thousands of pounds to clear up mess believed to have been dumped by travellers in Bray Lake.

A group of travellers moved onto the site in Bray Lake, which is owned by Summerleaze, on Saturday, June 24.

4.) Police treating fire near Sainsbury's in Maidenhead as arson

Firefighters responded to a small fire in a stairwell in Providence Place on Monday evening.

Nobody was injured and the cause is being investigated, according to Station Manager Michael Humphreys, who was on the scene.

3.) Pitchers nightclub set to open at former Bar Sport site

A new nightclub and restaurant looks set to open in King Street in September.

According to its website, Pitchers will open at the former site of Bar Sport Maidenhead, and will be open until 3.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.

2.) No cause for alarm as hot air balloon lands on Maidenhead Golf Course

A hot air balloon made for an unusual sight above Maidenhead town centre yesterday morning as it came down to land on Maidenhead Golf Course.

The bright red Virgin-branded inflatable was spotted by eagle-eyed commuters across the town, including over Maidenhead Railway Station at about 9am.

1.) Nicholsons Shopping Centre announces Next closure

Fashion retailer Next is leaving Nicholsons Shopping Centre, it has been confirmed.

The store has been part of the shopping centre for the last 15 years but will not be renewing its lease when it expires in October.