Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

A weather warning covering much of England and Wales has been issued for Thursday.

The Met Office said isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of the country before clearing early on Friday.

It said the storms may miss many places, but where they do develop 'intense downpours' are likely, bringing a 'low risk of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses'.

The Met Office said lightning and hail may present additional hazards.

The yellow weather warning is in place for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.