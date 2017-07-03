Mon, 03
Firefighters tackle small fire near Sainsbury's in Maidenhead

Firefighters called to incident near Sainsbury's in Maidenhead

Firefighters responded to a small fire in a stairwell in Providence Place this evening.

Nobody was injured and the cause is being investigated, according to Station Manager Michael Humphreys, who was on the scene.

Firefighters cordoned off the plaza and the large Sainsbury's store had to be evacuated.

Several crews, including ones from Maidenhead and Langley, were in attendance, and at least three engines were present.

Station Manager Humphreys said that was because the incident was close to flats.

At 8.42pm, Thames Valley Police Maidenhead's Twitter account posted: "We're investigating a fire at Providence Pl, Maidenhead earlier. Fire out. Good news is nobody injured. Some rd closures in place nearby."

Earlier, a police officer at the scene told the Advertiser they were responding to an 'incident' but was unsure what the cause was.

Speaking at about 8pm, he said there was still some smoke for the firefighters to take care of.

By 8.20pm, firefighters were packing up and removing cordon tape at the plaza.

At 8.35pm, a shutter at the entrance to the Sainsbury's at the north end, by St Cloud Way, was still shut but staff could be seen inside.

