Nicholsons Shopping Centre announces Next closure

Fashion retailer Next is leaving Nicholsons Shopping Centre, it has been confirmed.

The store has been part of the shopping centre for the last 15 years but will not be renewing its lease when it expires in October.

A statement posted on Nicholsons Shopping Centre’s Facebook page says: “We understand that Next have chosen not to renew their lease as part of a wider assessment they have made concerning their town centre stores.

“It will be sad to see Next leave Maidenhead, however, after a successful 2016, when four new stores opened including H&M, Smiggle, Pandora and Grape Tree it is clear that retailers are still keen to come to Maidenhead.

“At the Nicholsons Centre we will continue to work hard at attracting more stores and delivering the choice and quality of shopping Maidenhead shoppers deserve.”