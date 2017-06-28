The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Decision on Hindu community centre application to be made next week

A hotly-debated application from the Hindu Society of Maidenhead to build a community centre in land off the Lower Cookham Road car park will go before councillors next week.

The Royal Borough’s Maidenhead Development Management Panel will discuss the plans to build at the Boulters Lock car park on Wednesday, July 5.

4.) Couple launches legal action claiming they were denied right to adopt because they are not white

A Maidenhead couple are to take legal action because they say they were denied the right to adopt a child because they’re not white.

Sandeep and Reena Mander are taking their fight with Adopt Berkshire, an adoption company run by the Royal Borough, to court claiming they were told they could not apply to give a vulnerable child a loving home because there were only white children available.

3.) Ockwells Park extension officially opened

‘Three quarters of a million pounds well spent’ was the verdict as an extension to almost triple the size of Ockwells Park, in Cox Green, was officially opened.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) passed the verdict on the site, off Ockwells Road, on Sunday as he cut the ribbon on the project.

2.) Queen spends £1.2million on replacement doors for Windsor Castle's Orangery

More than £4million was spent on major property maintenance projects at Windsor Castle in 2016-17 - including £1.2million on replacement doors for the Orangery.

Annual accounts for the year were released on Tuesday, which show the Queen's expenditure was £41.9million, met by the Sovereign Grant - funding provided to support the official duties of the monarch and the Occupied Royal Palaces.

1.) Boy taken to hospital after jumping from bridge in Cookham

A boy who jumped off a bridge into a stream in Cookham on Friday was taken to hospital after suffering neck and back injuries.

The 14-year-old had to be taken to Wexham Park hospital after leaping from Fleet Bridge into Strand Water where it crosses the Pound, at about 6.30pm.