York Road to close overnight to fix water leak

York Road in Maidenhead town centre is expected to be shut later this week to repair a possible water mains leak.

According to South East Water, work is due to start tomorrow (Wednesday) night, during which the road is scheduled to be closed between Grove Road, outside the Anchor pub, and Queen Street.

This would only be in place overnight, although precise timings are yet to be confirmed.

Philip Cereda, a distribution manager with the utility firm, said: “We are currently investigating a possible leak on a water main in York Road, Maidenhead.

“Our expert team of engineers were on site earlier today (Tuesday) to try to pinpoint the leak, however this has proved tricky due to the busy nature of the road.

“They will be returning to site later this evening to continue investigations and we hope to carry out repairs as soon as possible.

“Due to the narrow width of the road we will have to put a closure in place when we repair the main in order to keep the public and our work force safe.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing and would like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience.

“Unfortunately leaks like this do happen from time to time. We have 540 million litres of water a day being transported around 9,000 miles of underground pipeline.

“There are also six million joints which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Inevitably sometimes these pipes and connections fail unexpectedly, but we work hard to repair them as quickly as possible.”