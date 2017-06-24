Lord Buckethead introduces Sleaford Mods at Glastonbury

Lord Buckethead fever has reached epidemic proportions after the space lord turned general election candidate appeared at Glastonbury Festival.

The intergalactic aristocrat, who stood against Prime Minister Theresa May in Maidenhead earlier this month, was at Worthy Farm to introduce Sleaford Mods last night.

Fans at the event’s Park Stage were greeted by the viral sensation at about 9pm as he described the Nottingham duo as ‘unassailable, irreplaceable and unfathomable’.

Lord Buckethead won 249 votes in the June 8 poll after promising ‘strong, not entirely stable, leadership’.