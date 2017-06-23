Premier Inn 'extremely concerned' about cladding on Maidenhead hotel

Hotel chain Premier Inn has said it is 'extremely concerned' about the cladding used on its Maidenhead hotel.

The BBC's Newsnight revealed last night (Thursday) the hotel in West Street is one of three in the country that does not 'appear to meet the required fire standards', according to the company.

The Newsnight investigation found the cladding is made of an aluminium composite material and said, if the building was social housing, it would have to send a sample for testing in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Premier Inn said developers were responsible for the construction of the buildings and said in a statement on the programme: "We were extremely concerned to learn that they had used a cladding that does not appear to comply with recognised government guidance on compliance with the Building Regulations for use in high rise buildings and are seeking to address this with the developers.

The hotel will continue operating given its 'evacuation plans and robust safety measures'.

The Premier Inn was officially opened by Maidenhead MP and then Home Secretary Theresa May (pictured below) in November 2015.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn told the Advertiser: “The safety and security of our guests and team members is our number one priority. We have been assured by an independent fire expert that all our hotels are safe to operate and that we have robust fire safety measures and evacuation procedures in place to protect our guests and teams. These include sophisticated fire detectors and fire alarms in every single bedroom; all bedroom doors are fire resisting and self-closing to prevent fire spreading; all corridors are sub-divided by fire resistant doors; our hotels have multiple means of escape, and our well trained teams evacuate a hotel at the first sign of fire.

“We can confirm that the cladding on these hotels is not the same as the cladding used on Grenfell Towers.”