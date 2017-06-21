The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Musings from the editor's chair: Now is the summer of our discontent...

A week, it is said, is a long time in politics.

And while the turbulent events of the general election have pitched Maidenhead into the eye of a national storm thanks to our MP being the Prime Minister, there are equally seismic events going on at the level of local politics.

4.) Conservative Group votes against Lowbrook Academy expansion

Desperate parents hoping to see an oversubscribed primary school expand had their hopes dashed on Monday night.

As councillors gathered for the beginning of an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Borough Local Plan, council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) announced the Conservative Group had voted against expanding Lowbrook Academy.

3.) Prime Minister Theresa May pays tribute to Jo Cox at Great Get Together event

Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the murdered MP, Jo Cox, at a Great Get Together event on Saturday.

The event was one of 120,000 organised on the anniversary of the MP for Batley and Spen’s death that aimed to celebrate the spirit of the 41-year-old. In her maiden speech to Parliament Mrs Cox said: “We have more in common that what divides us.”

2.) Fire crews called to electrical fire in Queen Street

Fire crews were called to tackle an electrical fire in Queen Street in Maidenhead on Monday afternoon.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield were called to the road at 2.41pm.

1.) 'Enough is enough': Councillor quits Conservative group as local plan is voted through to next stage

The temperature was not the only thing that got tempers rising on Monday night as Royal Borough councillors voted 33-10 in favour of proceeding to the next stage of the Borough Local Plan (BLP)

Tensions boiled over as more than 200 residents squeezed into the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall to watch councillors clash over the planning document — with Cllr Claire Stetton (Boyn Hill) announcing her resignation from the Conservative group to become an independent.