Rail service alterations to continue today as heat takes its toll

TRAINS: Signalling issues between Slough and Maidenhead

Rail timetable alterations are set to continue today as the hot weather continues to affect services.

Great Western Railway said heat speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail will continue to have an impact following a number of delays and cancellations yesterday.

The restrictions, compounded by an obstruction on the line, led to long delays and crowded trains on the hottest day of the year so far. The Advertiser also received complaints of trains being sent straight to Reading without stopping at Maidenhead.

A spokesman for GWR said: “Due to a heat speed restrictions imposed on the Up Main at Stockley High Speed Services were unable to call at intermediate stations, and alterations to our usual service had to be made.

“These alterations will continue today."

He added: “These changes were compounded yesterday by an obstruction on the line which led to delays to some services between 1400 and 1530.

“London suburban stopping services continue to operate as normal.”

The following changes have been confirmed:

  • 1401 Oxford - Padd. Will not call at Slough (Turbo)
  • 1425 Gt Malvern – Padd. Will not call at Slough (HST)
  • 1501 Oxford – Padd. Will not call at Slough (Turbo)
  • 1514 Hereford – Padd. Will not call at Slough (HST)
  • 1521 Worcester SH – Padd. Will not call at Slough (HST)
  • 1531 Oxford – Padd. Will not call at Slough (Turbo)
  • 1550 Worcester FS – Padd. Will not call at Maidenhead (HST)
  • 1556 Cardiff C – Padd. Will not call at Slough (HST)
  • 1732 Moreton in Marsh – Padd. Will not call at Slough (HST)

