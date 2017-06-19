Fire crews called to electrical fire in Queen Street

Fire crews were called to tackle an electrical fire in Queen Street in Maidenhead this afternoon.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield were called to the road at 2.41pm.

Smoke was seen coming out of a duct carrying electrical cables while firefighters worked to establish the source of the fire.

Police blocked off the road from its junction with Broadway.

UPDATE 5.47pm:

The fire service is yet to provide an update on the cause of the fire.