Prime Minister Theresa May pays tribute to Jo Cox at Great Get Together event

Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the murdered MP, Jo Cox, at a Great Get Together event earlier today.

The event was one of 120,000 organised on the anniversary of the MP for Batley and Spen’s death that aimed to celebrate the spirit of the 41-year-old. In her maiden speech to Parliament Mrs Cox said: “We have more in common that what divides us.”

Speaking at Charvil Village Fair, held in her constituency earlier, Mrs May said: “I think it’s highly important.

“Jo Cox was an inspirational MP and the Great Get Together is in the spirit of that.

“And in light of recent events her message carries even more significance.”

The Prime Minister had spent the day chairing a meeting of the Grenfell Tower Recovery Taskforce and meeting with victims of the fire on Wednesday, along with volunteers. She said she had ordered immediate action across the board to help victims’ relatives and survivors.

“I wanted to listen to their concerns and reassure them personally that the Government is there for them – and that everything possible will be done to help them through the hugely difficult days, weeks, months and years to come," she said.

“The response of the emergency services, NHS and the community has been heroic.

“But, frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough.”

The Great Get Together was organised by the Jo Cox Foundation, set up in September last year after it became apparent there were lots of people who wanted to pick up where Jo left off.

The foundation exists to channel that energy into practical efforts to advance the causes she championed.

Director of the Jo Cox Foundation, Iona Lawrence helped organise the visit.

The 28-year-old said: “The Prime Minister has been very supportive of lots of Jo’s legacy work and is a regular at the village fair.

“At the end of the day it’s about people and communities coming together, and in that sense it’s not about what happened to Jo, it’s about what she believed in.

“In spite of tragic events including the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester I think we’ve seen the power and strength of the community response which proves that closer communities really are worth fighting for.”