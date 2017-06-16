Free Wi-Fi to be rolled out in Maidenhead and Windsor

Free Wi-Fi is set to be rolled out in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres.

Tech firm IntechnologyWiFi, which will be responsible for the new scheme, claims it will be able to provide ‘blanket’ coverage in the towns when it goes live tomorrow (Saturday).

It also says the service comes at ‘no cost’ to the Royal Borough, but it will be able to raise money through sponsorship deals.

A new mobile app, called Citi-Wise, will also be launched to replace the current Official Windsor and Maidenhead app.

This will be used to promote events going on throughout the Royal Borough.

Data gathered from the scheme will also be used to improve council services, including traffic and waste collection.