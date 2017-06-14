Brett Foundation collecting donations after Grenfell Tower fire

Donations to help those affected by last night's devastating Grenfell Tower fire in west London are being collected by the Brett Foundation.

The charity said it will be doing a 'mercy dash' to help those affected by the blaze, with many residents in the block of 120 flats left with just the nightwear they were wearing.

The foundation is collecting toiletries, clothing of all shapes and sizes and toys for the children.

Items should be delivered to the Brett Foundation centre at 49 King Street, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.