The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Pupils at Beech Lodge dab in appreciation of Lord Buckethead

Lord Buckethead fever has continued its spread across the country.

Today (Monday) youngsters at Beech Lodge School showed their appreciation for the intergalactic space lord turned political sensation by donning their own buckets.

4.) Maidenhead United: Facelift for York Road is breaking new ground

While manager Alan Devonshire continues to assemble his Magpies squad for their debut season in the National League, ground developments off the pitch are also gathering pace.

Maidenhead United’s promotion from the National League South means the club will be making history as they compete at the top of the non-league football pyramid for the first time.

3.) Teenage boy suffers broken jaw and another is hit with hammer in 'nasty assaults' in Marlow

A 16-year-old boy suffered a broken jaw and another was assaulted with a hammer after an 'altercation' broke out between two groups of teenagers near Marlow Railway Station on Saturday.

A group of boys left a train at the station at about 5pm and were involved in an altercation with another group of teenage boys when they reached the junction of Fieldhouse Way and Station Approach.

2.) Royal Borough councillor resigns from Conservatives in protest over local leadership

A Royal Borough councillor has resigned from the Conservative Party due to issues with its local leadership.

Cllr Charles Hollingsworth, a ward councillor for Pinkneys Green, confirmed in an email to the Advertiser over the weekend that he has resigned from the party and as a Conservative Group member on the council.

1.) Petition calling on Theresa May to resign signed by 400,000

A petition which calls on Theresa May to step down as Prime Minister has gathered more than 400,000 signatures.

The petition on change.org was started by a ‘Winston Churchill’ and titled ‘Stop the DUP and Tories Forming a Majority Government’.