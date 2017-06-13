Maidenhead and Me art competition set to launch on Saturday

Artists and photographers of all ages are again invited to show how they perceive the town in this year's Maidenhead and Me art competition which will be launched at Art on the Street on Saturday.

The contest is organised by Maidenhead Civic Society, which has opened it up to attract an even wider range of entries.

A total of 18 prizes - with top prizes of £200 - are now up for grabs thanks to extra new sponsorship from the Nicholsons Centre.

For the first time the popular competition, now in its fourth year, will have separate art and photography sections with three age categories in each: adults, teenagers and under-10s.

Civic Society chairman Bob Dulson said: “The aim of Maidenhead and Me remains to stimulate and promote an appreciation through the artists’ eye of the place we call home.

"But we’ve extended it this year because we’re really keen to attract more entries, particularly from the many talented youngsters we know are out there.”

He added: “Our theme is ‘Maidenhead as I see it’ and, with the whole of the summer to think about it, we look forward to some imaginative creations.”

Saturday's launch is on National Civic Day - a date set aside by civic societies across the UK to celebrate their communities.

The competition closes on the weekend of Saturday, September 8. There will be an exhibition in the Nicholsons Centre of all the entries for three weeks following the prize-giving on Saturday, September 16.

Entry forms are available from the Nicholson Centre, Bovilles Art Shop or by downloading the form below.

Mr Dulson added: “Civic Day coincides with Art on the Street. So if you’re an artist or photographer and inspired by the many works on display in the High Street, please pick up an entry form.”

Maidenhead and Me is sponsored and supported by the Maidenhead Advertiser and The Louis Baylis Trust, The Nicholsons Centre, Enjoy Maidenhead, Art on the Street CIC and Bovilles Art Shop.

Download the entry form here.