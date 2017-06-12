Firefighters rescue cat from 40ft tree in Pinkneys Green

Firefighters came to the rescue of an adventurous cat after it got stuck up a 40ft oak tree in Pinkneys Green today.

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station rushed to rescue moggy Archie after he became stuck at about 8.45am this morning and brought him safely down to the ground.

Despite the cliché, cat rescues are a rare occurrence for the service, which will only attend if there is a legitimate risk that a person might try and rescue the animal.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was contacted by Archie's unnamed owner to thank it for the rescue.

He said: "He had been missing overnight and had only just been let out 24 hours previous, after a recent house move.

"It’s a cliché that the fire and rescue service gets cats out of trees but you did – and, reading the other serious incidents that you had ongoing at the time locally, it was incredible you responded so quickly.

"All crew, polite, professional and courteous despite the nature of the call!"