Petition set up urging councillors to vote against proceeding with Borough Local Plan

A petition has been set up calling on Royal Borough councillors to vote against proceeding with the Borough Local Plan (BLP).
The next stage of the BLP is set to be voted on by councillors at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday, June 19.
The petition has been set up by a new group called ‘RBWM Residents Action Group’ made up of representatives from neighbourhood planning groups, community groups and residents.
The BLP is a planning blueprint which will run retrospectively from 2013 to 2032 and unites development policy for a range of areas, including housing, retail, employment and leisure.
A target of building 13,528 homes has been set, the equivalent of 712 per year, which comes from the council’s Objectively Assessed Need, determined by a Strategic Housing Market Assessment.
On the action group's website, it states: “This is a bad plan that will harm our area and the character of our towns and villages.”
Reasons listed include a lack of consultation, no proper greenbelt review, concerns over infrastructure and no real engagement with neighbouring authorities.
The petition has more than 130 signatures so far.
Earlier this month, an open letter co-signed by 14 groups raising serious concerns about a lack of consultation for the Borough Local Plan (BLP) was sent to the leader of the council.
The letter sent to council leader Cllr Simon Dudley, signed by parish councils, resident associations and neighbourhood planning groups in the Royal Borough, urges the council to postpone the next stage of consultation on the plan to allow ‘meaningful consultation and discussion’ to take place.
A twitter account @RBWMResidents set up to promote the group was blocked by Cllr Dudley – before it had even tweeted.
Visit www.rbwmresidentsactiongroup.co.uk for more information.
Appalling that we haven't even tweeted anything yet but have already been blocked by the Leader of Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead pic.twitter.com/ktxh0eQRiY— RBWM RESIDENTS (@RbwmResidents) June 12, 2017
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
mpburtt
17:05, 12 June 2017
In the past Cllr Dudley has claimed that he only blocks trolls on Twitter. Given that the action group had not tweeted so could not be a troll, his actions in this case clearly demonstrate that he is willing to block anyone that might disagree with him. Roll on 2019 when the residents can eject him from the council.
