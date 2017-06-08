LIVE: General Election 2017 in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

10.49pm:

We are hearing Boris Johnson's odds of being the next Prime Minister have been slashed.

10.41pm:

Anti-grammar school campaign group Excellent Education for Everyone are protesting outside.

Member Jo Smith said: "We do not feel that the issue of grammar schools coming to Maidenhead has been given enough debate this election."

She added she hopes, if the exit polls are correct, the result will lead to more scrutiny of evidence surrounding grammar schools.

The protesters have been outside since 9.30pm.

10.36pm:

We just spoke to independent candidate Grant Smith, who is patiently awaiting the results.

He said: "I hope I get a few votes. It's been an interesting few weeks. I didn't think there would be this many people standing against the Prime Minister but there was always going to be alternative candidates."

When asked if he would stand down if Theresa May were to step down as an MP, he said: "I wouldn't stand again. It's been very hard work."

He added one of the positives was making friends with the other independent candidates.

10.28pm:

Let's not forget the every-favourite #dogsatpollingstations. Here are some Animal Welfare Party campaigners earlier today.

10.27pm:

The first ballot box back to Maidenhead was from the Holy Trinity Parish Centre in Cookham. Pretty impressive as it's a lot further away than some of the polling stations.

10.25pm:

An anti-grammar school protest is taking place outside the count in Maidenhead.

Anti-grammar school campaign group @ee4eRBWM outside Maidenhead count at Magnet to draw more focus on selective education @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/WqhOLTYG9L — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) June 8, 2017

10.21pm:

OK, lot's of questions to be answered.

What next for Theresa May? Who will win in Slough? Will the Tories retain their huge majorities in Maidenhead and Windsor? Who on earth is Lord Buckethead?

10.17pm:

Speaking of Windsor, I haven't mentioned it much yet (sorry!). The count is taking place right here in the Magnet Leisure Centre but there is not so much of a media scrum. Here is Windsor reporter David Lee all on his lonesome.

10.16pm:

The postal votes have arrived for the Maidenhead and Windsor counts.

10.12pm:

10.10pm:

Few murmurs going around about what this exit poll could mean for Theresa May. It's certainly a long way from what was expected when she called the election.

10.08pm:

Meanwhile, in Slough, the first postal votes have arrived.

10.02pm:

Now, remember exit polls do need to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it is fair to say this is not the result the Conservatives wanted.

10pm:

Exit polls are out and it looks like...a hung parliament.

Conservatives are forecast to be the largest party with 314 seats, followed by Labour with 266, the SNP with 34 and Lib Dems with 14. UKIP are forecast to win no seats.

9.57pm:

A long procession of counters are coming out. They are in for a long night.

9.51pm:

Polls close in less than 10 minutes.

9.50pm:

In case you were wondering, Maidenhead candidate and space traveller Lord Buckethead is in the pub.

Before I take on your Prime Minister, a quick stop-off at the pub quiz in the Maiden's Head. Because that's how I roll. pic.twitter.com/BdcsrDHptH — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 8, 2017

9.48pm:

As far as results go, we're expecting Maidenhead's to come in at about 5am. That is only a very rough estimate though.

9.46pm:

OK, let's talk turnouts. The magic number for 2015 in Maidenhead was 72.91%. It was 70.19% for Windsor and 55.9% in Slough.

It will be a while yet before we know if 2017 numbers are close to that, but we've heard a lot of reports about strong turnouts at polling stations across the area.

9.40pm:

The room is starting to fill up now. Not long until things really get going.

9.32pm:

9.30pm:

Half an hour until the polls close and the first exit polls come out. If you haven't voted yet you've still got time if you hurry. Run (or walk with purpose).

9.27pm:

Right, let's introduce you to our team tonight.

Here in Maidenhead, we have reporters Grace Witherden and David Lee, photographer Ian Longthorne, digital editor James Preston (that's me!), deputy editor Nicola Hine and editor Martin Trepte.

In Slough, reporters Stephen Delahunty and James Harrison will be at the Montem Leisure Centre as the town decides who will become its new MP.

9.20pm:

There is a huge media presence here in the Prime Minister's constituency. Major broadcasters are all here (but you should stick with us for the best coverage).

We've arrived at the Magnet. Here's what we can see. TV crews are on the stage to left. Result will be declared on right. @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/fq8Hwl2Wur — Nicola Hine (@nicola_hine) June 8, 2017

9.10pm:

Grab a coffee and settle in. We are live from the Magnet Leisure Centre throughout the night for the general election counts.