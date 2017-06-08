Trio charged in connection with spate of burglaries

Three men are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with burglaries in which thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen.

The trio have been charged with conspiracy to burgle. Michael Bates, 29, of Edinburgh Road, Maidenhead, was charged on April 11 and first appeared at Reading Crown Court on May 22.

Liam Buckley, 30, of no fixed address, was also charged on April 11 and appeared at Reading Crown Court on May 22.

Alexander Buckley, 25, of no fixed address, was charged on 26 May. He appeared at Berkshire Magistrates’ court on the same day.

The charges are in relation to 14 incidents of burglary at business properties in Maidenhead, Windsor, Marlow, Bracknell, Winnersh, Beaconsfield, Wycombe and Staines between October 25, 2016, and April 11, 2017.

All three men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on June 30.