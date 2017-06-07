The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Alternative Maidenhead candidates go head-to-head at hustings

Major party candidates were notable by their absence last night as several of the town's alternative parliamentary candidates went head-to-head on issues such as fox hunting, Brexit and Heathrow at a hustings.

About 50 members of the public turned out to listen as Andrew Knight (Animal Welfare Party), Julian Reid (Just Political Party), Grant Smith (Independent) and Lord Buckethead (Independent) took part in the debate, chaired by Monica Horten, at the Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor Road.

4.) In pictures: Holyport Fair 2017

Thousands of people flocked to the annual Holyport Village Fair on Saturday for a day of fun.

The 71st fair, in Holyport Green, had plenty of attractions to keep families entertained including food stands, fairground games stalls, a dog show and a display of classic cars.

3.) 19-year-old man suffers stab wound in Burnham assault

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his thigh when he was assaulted in Almond Road in Burnham on Saturday night.

The man was walking in the road at about 10pm when he was approached from behind by 'two or three' males.

2.) 'Vulnerable' elderly couple conned out of £56,000 with bank card fraud

CCTV images have been released of a number of men and a woman police want to speak to after an elderly couple from Maidenhead were defrauded out of more than £56,000.

The couple received a call on April 19 from a person claiming to be from their bank asking if they had recently received replacement bank cards.

1.) Anti-cuts protesters block traffic by Maidenhead station

Placard-waving protesters opposing Government cuts were surrounded by police officers as they blocked traffic in front of Maidenhead railway station this afternoon (Saturday).

The campaign group Disabled People Against Cuts had announced its intention to stage a demonstration in the town today to protest against Conservative welfare reforms.