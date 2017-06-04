Tonight's general election hustings at Oakley Court Hotel postponed

The Advertiser understands that tonight's hustings for the Maidenhead constituency election candidates has been postponed until tomorrow evening (Monday), in the light of the terror attack in London last night (Saturday),

The event has been organised by Chris Challis, agent for Julian Reid, who is standing for the Just Political Party.

All 13 candidates for the town were invited to participate in the event, which was due to take place at 5pm at The Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor Road.

Mr Challis decided to arrange the hustings after a number of candidates were not given the chance to take part in the hustings on Saturday, May 27, organised by Churches Together.

Only parties which held a parliamentary seat after the last election were allowed to participate.

Timings for tomorrow's event are yet to be confirmed.