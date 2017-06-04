Theresa May condemns 'evil ideology' of London Bridge attackers

Prime Minister Theresa May has said 'there is far too much tolerance of extremism in our country'. She was speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning following the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack last night (Saturday).

At about 10.10pm on Saturday three men mowed down pedestrians as they sped along London Bridge in a van.

They then got out of the vehicle at Borough Market and began stabbing members of the public.

Seven people were killed and 48 have been injured, with many sustaining life threatening injuries.

Armed police were on the scene within eight minutes of the first call about the attack and shot dead all three attackers.

The men were wearing suicide vests which were later revealed to be fake, which Theresa May said were 'worn only to spread panic and fear'.

The Prime Minister praised the Police for responding to the incident with 'great courage and great speed.'

"On behalf of the people of London and behalf of the whole country, I want to thank and pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of the police and the emergency services, and the courage of members of the public who defended themselves and others."

The MP for Maidenhead pointed out that this was the third terror attack in the country in the past three months and that five 'credible' plots had also been foiled by security and intelligence services within that time.

She said that although the past three attacks were not directly connected, they were 'bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamic extremism.'

"It's an ideology which is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth," she said.

Mrs May called for a crackdown on extremism and endorsed better controls over cyberspace, which she described as a 'safe space' for radical extremism.

She also warned: "We must not forget about the safe spaces that continue to exist in the real world."

She said that as well as the work of Britain's intelligence services and military action in Iraq and Syria, more needed to be done to 'stamp out' extremist ideology among communities in the UK.

"There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country," she added.

While she said 'things need to change' in how authorities approach 'more complicated, more fragmented, more hidden' extremism, she encouraged the public to carry on as normal.

She added: "As a country, our response must be as it has always has been when we have been confronted by violence.

"We must come together, we must pull together and, united, we will take on and defeat our enemies."