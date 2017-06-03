Anti-cuts protesters block traffic by Maidenhead station

Placard-waving protesters opposing Government cuts were surrounded by police officers as they blocked traffic in front of Maidenhead railway station this afternoon.

The campaign group Disabled People Against Cuts had announced its intention to stage a demonstration in the town today to protest against Conservative welfare reforms.

A community liaison officer at the scene said that a small group began protesting 'earnestly' at about 2pm.

He said the protest progressed and the group began blocking the A308 at about 3.40pm for about 20 minutes before officers moved demonstrators peacefully onto the pavement.

One protester started playing anti-Theresa May protest song 'Liar Liar' by Captain Ska from a speaker after being moved.

Another demonstrator held a scarecrow-like effigy of the Prime Minister.

Traffic is now moving along the road.

Paula Peters, from Bromley, in London, one of the organisers and a member of the Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) national steering group, said: “To the people of Maidenhead, think about what you care about when you put that cross in the box.

“We want our children and our children’s children to have a better future and we want to build a better world.

“We can’t bear another five years of Tory austerity.

“It’s a government for the rich and by the rich, it’s not for the just about managing or disabled or pensioners.

When asked about the disruption caused by the protest, she said the group would have moved to allow emergency services vehicles through.

She added: “The only way we get our rights back is if we strike and occupy.

“We will fight for our rights – the country won’t endure another five years of Theresa May.”