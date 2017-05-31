The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Rolf Harris a free man after jury fails to reach verdict

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict in Rolf Harris’ trial over four indecent assault charges yesterday.

Harris, 87, had been facing a retrial at Southwark Crown Court over three of the counts, and one new charge of indecent assault. Harris had denied all of the charges.

4.) Police charge 30-year-old man with drink-driving following crash in Craufurd Rise

A 30-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance following a crash in Maidenhead on Friday night.

The incident took place at about 10.10pm when a BMW 3 Series collided with a Ford KA in Craufurd Rise.

3.) Tributes paid to RK Video & Television owner

Ramesh Kapur, owner of the RK Video & Television shop in Maidenhead town centre, has passed away at the age of 68.

The community stalwart and businessman would start his day by checking on his vegetable garden at his Sandisplatt Road home.

2.) Car flipped onto its roof following A404 crash

A grey Ford Focus ended up on its roof after crashing into the central reservation on the A404 on Saturday.

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station arrived at the scene on the M4-bound carriageway, near The Thicket Roundabout junction, at about 3.30pm.

1.) Prime Minister Theresa May attends general election hustings in Maidenhead

The Prime Minister Theresa May faced heckling over her plans to repeal the fox hunting ban at Saturday night's general election hustings in Maidenhead.

Mrs May sat on a panel at the town’s High Street Methodist Church alongside Labour candidate Pat McDonald, Tony Hill of the Liberal Democrats, UKIP’s Gerard Batten and Green Party candidate Derek Wall.