SSE apologises after power cut hits more than 1800 homes in Maidenhead

A power cut hit more than 1800 SSE customers in Maidenhead this morning, but the company says its engineers have nearly restored full power.

A fault on the main electricity line was reported at 10.56am with 1812 homes affected.

Engineers attended the scene and an SSE spokeswoman says power has now been restored to all but 38 homes.

The last remaining homes should have electricity restored by 1pm, the company said.

It apologised for any inconvenience.