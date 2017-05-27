Sat, 27
Car flipped onto its roof following A404 crash

David Lee

Reporter:

David Lee

A grey Ford Focus ended up on its roof after crashing into the central reservation on the A404 today.

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station arrived at the scene on the M4-bound carriageway, near The Thicket Roundabout junction, at about 3.30pm.

The car’s occupants, two women, managed to escape and had to be treated by paramedics.

Firefighters stayed there for about an hour carrying out traffic management and making the scene safe.

