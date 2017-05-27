Police charge 30-year-old man with drink-driving following crash in Craufurd Rise

A 30-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance following a crash in Maidenhead last night.

The incident took place at about 10.10pm when a BMW 3 Series collided with a Ford KA in Craufurd Rise.

The crash left the Ford on its side, with the three occupants having to crawl out.

Police, paramedics and firefighters from Maidenhead and Slough attended the scene.

Nobody was injured but one driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have now charged Robert Macdonald, of Crescent Drive, Maidenhead, with one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and one count of using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

He has been bailed and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on June 12.