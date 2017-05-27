Firefighters called after Cocker Spaniel refuses to leave the water at Boulters Lock

Firefighters had to be called to help get a dog out of the water at Boulters Lock last night.
Louie the Cocker Spaniel had been in the water for about 15 minutes, but when he didn’t respond to calls to get out, his owner called Maidenhead Fire Station.
Crews set off but by the time they arrived the dog had managed to make it back to dry land.
