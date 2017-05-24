The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) 'Forest School' troubled by fires and littering

Repeated fires and littering which ruined a preschool children’s outdoor activities area have caused their head-teacher to call for an end to the damage.

Though children at St Mary’s Preschool, in Brookdene Close, worried damage caused over the past two weeks to their ‘Forest School’ in North Town Moor meant it would be shut for a while, a community warden has tidied the mess.

4.) Maidenhead firefighters attend car blaze near St Mark's Hospital

Firefighters from Maidenhead attended a car fire in Portlock Road at about 3pm yesterday.

A black Mercedes, which was parked near St Mark's Hospital, had its engine bay burnt out.

3.) Three men attacked during armed raid at Maidenhead home

Police investigating an armed raid on a Maidenhead home have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.

The gang of three targeted the house, in Boyn Hill Road, on Saturday, May 6, at about 6pm, where they threatened and attacked three men before fleeing.

2.) PICTURE SPECIAL: Let's Rock the Moor 2017

Grim weather forecasts did nothing to deter a legion of festival-goers from descending on Cookham for 80s music festival Let’s Rock the Moor on Saturday.

A packed line-up saw OMD, Howard Jones and Sister Sledge play to revellers who had snapped up all of the 10,000 tickets available.

1.) Former Furze Platt Senior School teacher banned after sexual activity with pupil

A former IT teacher at Furze Platt Senior School has been banned from his profession after a misconduct hearing found he was guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ by having a relationship with a pupil.

The report, which was published on Friday, found Christopher Hawkes-King allowed a sixth form student aged over 18 to perform a sex act on him while on school premises, exchanged sexually explicit images, and touched the pupil intimately on school premises.