Maidenhead firefighters attend car blaze near St Mark's Hospital

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

Firefighters from Maidenhead attended a car fire in Portlock Road at about 3pm today.

A black Mercedes, which was parked near St Mark's Hospital, had its engine bay burnt out.

The fire crew, which was there for about 40 minutes, made the scene safe, but could not find the owner.

They left the car where it was.

