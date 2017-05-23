Maidenhead firefighters attend car blaze near St Mark's Hospital

Firefighters from Maidenhead attended a car fire in Portlock Road at about 3pm today.
A black Mercedes, which was parked near St Mark's Hospital, had its engine bay burnt out.
The fire crew, which was there for about 40 minutes, made the scene safe, but could not find the owner.
They left the car where it was.
Going up well! pic.twitter.com/duJRk9vRga— Graham Lee (@theoldpagan) May 23, 2017
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.