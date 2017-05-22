Former Furze Platt Senior School teacher banned after sexual activity with pupil

A former IT teacher at Furze Platt Senior School has been banned from his profession after a misconduct hearing found he was guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ by having a relationship with a pupil.

The report, which was published on Friday, found Christopher Hawkes-King allowed a sixth form student aged over 18 to perform a sex act on him while on school premises, exchanged sexually explicit images, and touched the pupil intimately on school premises.

The 35-year-old, who began teaching at the school in January 2013, admitted the allegations in a statement of agreed facts, which was signed in March 2017.

A National College for Teaching & Leadership panel heard how, in November 2015, a relative of Hawkes-King contacted the police in relation to an allegation he was having an affair with a pupil at the school.

Hawkes-King then informed the headteacher of the school he had been having a relationship with the pupil, known as ‘Pupil A’ in the report, and the school in Furze Platt Road commenced an investigation.

He was suspended from the school on November 13 2015 and resigned in December 2015.

In the investigation report, prepared by the school, it states Hawkes-King admitted he and Pupil A had begun exchanging explicit texts with each other outside of school, and he first started communicating with her through the online gaming site Steam.

The panel noted from the statement of agreed facts that Hawkes-King admitted he hugged Pupil A, kissed her on the mouth, neck and breasts while on school premises, allowed Pupil A to perform a sex act with her hand and touched her intimately while on school premises.

The panel found the conduct of Hawkes-King involved breaches of teaching standards.

The report states: "The panel is satisfied that the conduct of Mr Hawkes-King fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

"Mr Hawkes-King should not have subjected a pupil to sexually explicit messages or pictures and should not have engaged in intimacy or undertaken sexual activity with a pupil.”

Hawkes-King is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. He will also not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.

Visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/teacher-misconduct-panel-outcome-mr-christopher-hawkes-king to read the report in full.